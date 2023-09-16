0
Saturday 16 September 2023 - 07:42

Normalizing ‘Israel’-Saudi Relations Possible: Blinken

Story Code : 1081890
"It is very much possible; it is not at all a certainty," Blinken told reporters on Friday.

The United States expects progress to be made on a number of issues pertaining to improved ‘Israel’-Saudi relations, the US secretary said.

However, Blinken acknowledged that ironing out the differences between the two sides remains a challenge.

"Even as we are working on this, it remains a difficult proposition. The specifics of any agreement, in terms of what different parties are looking for, are challenging," he said.

Blinken, however, emphasized that there is no guarantee of reaching an agreement.

In August, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby confirmed that talks on normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ are ongoing but they are not at the point of reaching an agreement.
