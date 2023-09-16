0
Saturday 16 September 2023 - 08:31

Hunter Biden Indicted on Federal Charges

Story Code : 1081911
Hunter Biden Indicted on Federal Charges
Biden “knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement” to a licensed arms dealer in October 2018, saying he was not a drug addict on a background check form required for purchasing a gun, the indictment alleges. This resulted in him buying a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver, knowing that as a drug addict he was not allowed to possess one.

The pistol was eventually thrown into a bin outside a Wilmington, Delaware grocery store by Hallie Biden, the wife of Hunter’s late brother Beau – who had since become Hunter’s lover – reportedly because she feared he would use it. When she went back to retrieve the gun, however, it was gone. The US Secret Service was accused of trying to cover up the entire incident.

Hunter Biden has since admitted to a crack cocaine addiction, claiming he had little to no recollection of 2018 and 2019 because of it.
