US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House

Islam Times - The United States expects to announce additional aid to Ukraine next week, national security adviser said on Friday, while announcing President Joe Biden would host Ukrainian President on Thursday at the White House.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington, Jake Sullivan said.Reuters, citing three U.S. officials, reported on Monday that the U.S. is considering shipping Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 190 miles (300 km), or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile (70-km) range packed with cluster bombs, or both systems.Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for ATACMS to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.But a source familiar with the situation said the U.S. does not plan to announce ATACMS for Ukraine during Zelenskiy’s visit to the White House next week.Overall, the US has provided billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine since Russian military operation began in February 2022.