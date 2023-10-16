Jordan Says Never Let Forced Relocation of Gazans

Islam Times - The Jordanian Foreign Minister said his country would never let the Israeli-cooked plot of forced relocation of the Palestinian people from Gaza be realized.

Now the regime seeks to force the people of Gaza to leave their homeland by committing more war crimes against them.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed the dispatching of humanitarian aid to Gaza and called for the immediate stop of massacring the Gazan people and destroying their houses.

Al-Safadi noted on Sunday that Jordan's efforts would focus on the reality that realizing the rights of the Palestinian people had no alternative.

"Jordan and the whole region are worried about the development of the war and we must stop this war and support the Palestinian nation," he stressed.

Palestinian resistance fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the positions of the Israeli regime in the occupied territories last Saturday morning, October 7, from the Gaza Strip, which shocked the regime, because such an inclusive and unprecedented operation occurred for the first time in 75 years of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Surprised and defeated by the Palestinian Resistance front's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood carried out on Saturday, October 7, the Israeli regime in recent days has repeatedly targeted civilians and innocent people of Gaza while besieging the city.