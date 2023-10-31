0
Tuesday 31 October 2023 - 07:38

Lebanon's PM: Israel is to be Blamed for Starting Ear If Aggression Continues

Story Code : 1092368
Lebanon
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister noted that Lebanon is in the eye of the storm due to the tensions in the region, Najib Mikati called for an end to Israel's provocative actions on the southern borders.

Mikati, emphasizing that the people of Lebanon do not want war and the government seeks to keep the country safe from war, warned: "If Lebanon goes to war, the issue will not be limited to Lebanon and all the region will be in chaos."

The caretaker prime minister of Lebanon stated that if the country's sovereignty continues to be violated, the Israeli regime is to be held accountable for starting the war, and added: "We have coordinated with international organizations to prepare a plan in the event of a war."

“For now Hezbollah has managed the situation rationally and wisely, and the rules of the game have remained constrained to certain limits,” Mikati said.

The border between Lebanon and the occupied territories has witnessed tension, an exchange of fires and rockets between the army of this regime and Hezbollah and Palestinian groups since the beginning of the confrontation between Hamas and the Israeli regime on October 7.

At least 8,306 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7. Israeli tanks on Monday reached the outskirts of Gaza City as the Israeli military escalated its ground and aerial assault on the besieged Gaza Strip. 
