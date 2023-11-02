Jordanian Foreign Ministry Summons Its Ambassador to “Israeli” Entity

Islam Times - Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, has decided to summon the Jordanian ambassador to the “Israeli” entity back to Jordan immediately.

The ministry also directed its relevant department to convey the message to the “Israeli” entity’s so-called Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to return its ambassador who had previously left the Kingdom.In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned “the ongoing ‘Israeli’ war that is killing innocent people in Gaza and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”.This decision comes in the wake of the “Israeli” military attacks initiated following Hamas’s surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7. The conflict has now entered its 26th day.The last time Jordan recalled its ambassador to the “Israeli” entity was in 2019. Foreign Minister Safadi expressed grave concerns about the situation, warning that the “Israeli” aggression could lead to "a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come”.These actions have sparked widespread protests in Jordan in support of Gaza, with demonstrators demanding the annulment of the so-called peace treaty with the apartheid “Israeli” entity and the closure of the “Israeli” embassy.The Jordanian government's stance on the conflict underscores the severity of the situation and its potential repercussions, not only for the region but also for international security and peace.