0
Thursday 2 November 2023 - 10:11

Jordanian Foreign Ministry Summons Its Ambassador to “Israeli” Entity

Story Code : 1092922
Jordanian Foreign Ministry Summons Its Ambassador to “Israeli” Entity
The ministry also directed its relevant department to convey the message to the “Israeli” entity’s so-called Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to return its ambassador who had previously left the Kingdom.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned “the ongoing ‘Israeli’ war that is killing innocent people in Gaza and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”.

This decision comes in the wake of the “Israeli” military attacks initiated following Hamas’s surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7. The conflict has now entered its 26th day.

The last time Jordan recalled its ambassador to the “Israeli” entity was in 2019. Foreign Minister Safadi expressed grave concerns about the situation, warning that the “Israeli” aggression could lead to "a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come”.

These actions have sparked widespread protests in Jordan in support of Gaza, with demonstrators demanding the annulment of the so-called peace treaty with the apartheid “Israeli” entity and the closure of the “Israeli” embassy.

The Jordanian government's stance on the conflict underscores the severity of the situation and its potential repercussions, not only for the region but also for international security and peace.
Comment


Featured Stories
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
1 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
1 November 2023
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
1 November 2023
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
1 November 2023
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
31 October 2023
Killing of Children in Gaza Not
Killing of Children in Gaza Not 'Collateral Damage'
31 October 2023
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving 'Bloody Profits' from ME Conflict
31 October 2023
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
30 October 2023
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023