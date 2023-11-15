0
Wednesday 15 November 2023 - 09:13

Hamas Rejects Allegations of Military Use of Gaza Hospitals

Story Code : 1095857
Hamas Rejects Allegations of Military Use of Gaza Hospitals
What the Israeli regime's military presented regarding the Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital in Gaza City were "videos made in a contradictory, unprofessional, and illogical manner," and included "composite and fabricated scenes that mislead public opinion," Xinhua reported citing the media office statement on Tuesday.

It blamed the Israeli military for "making lies and practicing misinformation and incitement in preparation for destroying hospitals ... over the heads of patients, medical staff, and displaced people."

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Gaza said what the Israeli military showed and termed as an arsenal located beneath the hospital was a "poor charade," rejecting any involvement with the displayed weapons and items that Tel Aviv claimed for holding prisoners.

The Zionist regime surrounded a number of hospitals in Gaza City in recent days on alleged suspicion that their underground facilities have been used as Hamas military bases and command.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023