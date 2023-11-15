0
Wednesday 15 November 2023 - 21:10

US to Face Severe Economic Recession in 2024: Report

Story Code : 1095972
US to Face Severe Economic Recession in 2024: Report
The US economy will slip into recession next year in 2024 and this critical situation will force the Federal Reserve to cut the interest rate, the bank announced. 

The UBS Bank on Tuesday said that it's expecting the Fed to respond to falling inflation and an economic slump by slashing rates by an eye-popping 275 basis points i.e. nearly four times the 75-basis-point reduction the market is currently expecting, finance.yahoo.com reported. 

One of the salient specifications of the UBS's forecast is the very pronounced Fed easing cycle seen unfolding from March 2024 onwards," a team led by economist Arend Kapteyn and strategist Bhanu Baweja said in a research note published Tuesday, adding that they expect rates to plunge to just 1.25% in the first half of 2025.

The Fed's cuts would be "a response to the forecasted US recession in Q2-Q3 2024 and the ongoing slowdown in both headline and core inflation," UBS added.

Since March 2022, the Fed has lifted borrowing costs from near-zero to around 5.5% in a bid to clamp down on rising prices.

The inflation rate hit a four-decade high of 9.1% in June last year, but has since started to cool – although it's still running way clear of the central bank's 2% target.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.9% in the third quarter, for its highest growth rate in two years, the report added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023