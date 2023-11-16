We Will Not Let Israeli Enemy Single Out Gaza in This Historical Battle

Islam Times - Commander of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force General Esmail Qaani sent on Thursday a letter to the Leader of Al-Qassam Brigades Mohammad Al-Deif, stressing that the axis of Resistance will not let the Israeli enemy single out Gaza and reach its targets.

General Qaani highlighted the divine victory of Al-Aqsa Flood attained by the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and the other resistance groups in Gaza, adding that the operation exposed the fragility of the Zionist entity and proved that ‘Israel’ is weaken than a spider web.The assertion that situation in Palestine and the entire region will be changed by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood underlines its significance, General Qaani’s letter read.General Qaani indicated that the criminal enemy attempted to retaliate by committing unprecedented crimes against the civilians, which deepened its defeat and stigmatized ‘Israel’, USA and their allies with a moral scandal.The letter confirmed that the steadfastness and patience of the Palestinian people in Gaza proves again the blood of the oppressed defeats the sword of the oppressor.The ground operations of the enemy and the successive blows dealt by the Palestinian resistance to its troops and armored vehicles have proved that the resistance is capable of taking the innovative initiatives and preserving its field capabilities, General Qaani added.This achievement has made all the noble people in the region become more confident that the Palestinian resistance fighters will liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Zionist enemy, the letter read.General Qaani also told Al-Deif that, as Gaza is defending the Umma’s pride and honor, the allies of the Palestinian resistance in the axis of Al-Quds will not let the Israeli enemy single out Gaza and reach its targets.General Qaani conveyed, on his own behalf and on behalf of the the Iranian leadership, the felicitations on the historical victory of Al-Aqsa Flood unprecedented in the history, asking Holy God to grant the martyrs a lofty status and the injured a speedy recovery.General Qaani concluded his letter by reiterating support to the Palestinian resistance on the religious and fraternal bases that unites the entire axes of Al-Quds.“We will carry out in this historical battle,” General Qaani closed his letter.