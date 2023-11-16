0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 21:25

Gaza; Israel Hits near Indonesia Hospital

Story Code : 1096232
Gaza; Israel Hits near Indonesia Hospital
The Israeli fighters also targeted Masjid ul-Hassan in Al-Tuffah quarter, east of Gaza, and the former police headquarters of the city.

Palestine's Ministry of Interior reported that due to the Israeli regime's air raids, 4 members of a family in the Al-Nasirat quarter were martyred.

The extensive air raids on the Gazan people mingled with a blockade on them came after the Palestinian resistance forces carried out the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces on October 7 in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine.

The latest figures show that the number of people martyred reached over 11,500.  

The Israeli fighters hit the vital infrastructures and facilities that deal with the people's lives; the regime's fighters targeted the Al-Salaam wheat mill which was the only active wheat mill in Gaza, which could contribute to a food crisis in Gaza.  
