Hezbollah Keeps Israeli Occupation Sites Under Fire

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance fighters continued on Thursday striking the Zionist occupation site on Lebanon border, achieving direct hits.

In successive statements, Hezbollah military media detailed the attacks and their outcomes.“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Maskaf Am location with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.”In another statement, the Islamic Resistance indicated that its fighters targeted, at 12:15 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the location of Bayad Blida with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.The third statement noted that the Islamic Resistance fighters struck, at 12:15 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Yiftah barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.The fourth statement noted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 13:15 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Metulla site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.The fifth statement pointed out that the Islamic Resistance fighters attacked, at 14:25 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Hermon site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.The sixth statement maintained that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 14:25 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, an Israeli infantry force gathered on Karantina Hill near the Hadab Yaron site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.The seventh statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 02:50 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, an Israeli occupation soldiers’ gathering near the “Shtula site”, using appropriate weapons, resulting in direct casualties.The eighth statement emphasized that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 16:05 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Jal Al-Alam site with guided missiles, achieving direct hits.Hezbollah military media also issued two statements to announce the martyrdom of two of the Islamic Resistance fighters in the battle.“With pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Mahdi Ali Nassereddine, known as ‘Abbas,’ from the city of Hermel in the Bekaa, who attained martyrdom on the path to Al-Quds.”“With pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Haidar Ali Noon, known as ‘Abu Torab,’ from the town of Rame and the residents of the city of Baalback in the Bekaa, who attained martyrdom on the path to Al-Quds.”On the other hand, Al-Manar reporter noted that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts the Lebanese border town of Al-Khiyam.