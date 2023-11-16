0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 21:31

Hezbollah Keeps Israeli Occupation Sites Under Fire

Story Code : 1096234
Hezbollah Keeps Israeli Occupation Sites Under Fire
In successive statements, Hezbollah military media detailed the attacks and their outcomes.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Maskaf Am location with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.”

In another statement, the Islamic Resistance indicated that its fighters targeted, at 12:15 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the location of Bayad Blida with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

The third statement noted that the Islamic Resistance fighters struck, at 12:15 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Yiftah barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

The fourth statement noted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 13:15 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Metulla site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

The fifth statement pointed out that the Islamic Resistance fighters attacked, at 14:25 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Hermon site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

The sixth statement maintained that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 14:25 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, an Israeli infantry force gathered on Karantina Hill near the Hadab Yaron site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

The seventh statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 02:50 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, an Israeli occupation soldiers’ gathering near the “Shtula site”, using appropriate weapons, resulting in direct casualties.

The eighth statement emphasized that the Islamic Resistance fighters  targeted, at 16:05 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Jal Al-Alam site with guided missiles, achieving direct hits.

Hezbollah military media also issued two statements to announce the martyrdom of two of the Islamic Resistance fighters in the battle.

“With pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Mahdi Ali Nassereddine, known as ‘Abbas,’ from the city of Hermel in the Bekaa, who attained martyrdom on the path to Al-Quds.”

“With pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Haidar Ali Noon, known as ‘Abu Torab,’ from the town of Rame and the residents of the city of Baalback in the Bekaa, who attained martyrdom on the path to Al-Quds.”

On the other hand, Al-Manar reporter noted that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts the Lebanese border town of Al-Khiyam.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023