Iranian Commander Says Israel, US Facing ‘Quagmire’ in Gaza

Islam Times - The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, highlighted the adaptability of Palestinian youth in Gaza, where Israel and the US are facing a "quagmire".

“Palestinian youth are adapting to the new conditions and have just learned the rules of the war,” Salami stated in Isfahan on Thursday, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of the challenge faced by Israel and the US.“They have created a quagmire for America and Israel not only on the battlefield but also in politics, intelligence and security,” the General stated."Gaza will become a burial ground for the Zionists," he added, stressing the change in tactics by Palestinian youths and their impact on Israeli forces.“They used to fight inside fortifications and behind walls and thought that those walls would protect them from God's wrath, but God's punishment will reach them from where they don't think," he added.Gen. Salami pointed out the destruction of Israeli tanks by Palestinian fighters, marking a significant dent in Israel's military capabilities.“Just as the al-Aqsa Storm came from a place the enemy did not calculate, they must wait for other storms that will reach them from where they do not figure out,” he said.Salami criticized the actions of powerful nations in Gaza, condemning the targeting of hospitals and civilians, seeing it as a sign of the decline of their empires."The Zionist regime, the United States and some European countries have gone to war with babies inside the operating rooms of hospitals in Gaza, and they want to show that they are powerful by occupying the ICUs and CCUs. Isn't it humiliating that the world's largest apparent empires take pride in killing children and babies and consider the capture of hospital operating rooms as their field of victory? Isn't it a shame that the world powers have surrounded people in a strip so that they could not get water, fuel and food? They hit fuel tanks and kill patients and revel in their firepower," the general said.Israel should brace for more unexpected events akin to al-Aqsa Storm operation, warned Salami, citing the historical impact of the assault on occupied territories.“The Muslims of the world today are more empathetic than ever, and even in the non-Muslim world a world stands against America and its partners,” he added, highlighting global sentiments against American policies.The fear of a predicted collapse has undermined the strategic and tactical logic of the enemy, Gen. Salami remarked, questioning the intent behind bombing a resilient nation.As predicted by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, “the fear of an early collapse robbed the enemy of strategic logic and even tactical and operational logic,” he said.“What do the enemies want to vanquish? Can the will of a country be broken by bombing? - those who hold the body of their martyred children in their hands and thank God and praise the perseverance that the Prophet of Islam (Peace be upon Him) and the verses of the Quran emphasize...,” Gen. Salami said, underscoring the Palestinians' resilience, citing their adherence to the Quran and their belief in eventual victory and conquest.He anticipated an end to the oppression faced by the people of Gaza, foreseeing days of triumph and the fulfillment of God's promise.Regarding Israeli settlers, Salami noted a growing sense of confusion and fear among those who had migrated, envisioning a reverse migration trend in the future. “Those who have come from all over the world with the promise of life, but a reverse migration has begun and this story will continue,” the general concluded.