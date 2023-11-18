0
Saturday 18 November 2023 - 10:13

Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas

"‘Israel’ says it wants to wipe out Hamas. There's a lot of military people here, I just don't understand how this objective can be realized," said Ayman Safadi.

He further warned that Jordan would do "whatever it takes to stop" the displacement of Palestinians, amid heavy ‘Israeli’ bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip since October 7.

"We will never allow that to happen. In addition to it being a war crime, it would be a direct threat to our national security. We'll do whatever it takes to stop it," said Safadi at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain.

The ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. They fear that ‘Israel’ could expel Palestinians en masse from the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank, where ‘Israeli’ settler attacks on Palestinians have surged since October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

"This war is not taking us anywhere but towards more conflict, more suffering and the threat of expanding into regional wars," said Safadi.
