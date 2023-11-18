0
Saturday 18 November 2023 - 21:43

Yemen Stands in Solidarity: Mass Rallies Support Palestinian Resistance in Gaza

Story Code : 1096695
Yemen Stands in Solidarity: Mass Rallies Support Palestinian Resistance in Gaza
Provinces including Saada, Raymah, al-Bayda, Taiz, Marib, Ibb, and al-Jawf witnessed extensive rallies this morning, as Yemenis expressed their solidarity with the Resistance in Gaza. The demonstrators also granted authority to Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, to take necessary measures in support of the Palestinian people.

New post: Once again, mass rallies for Palestine march through Yemeni cities https://t.co/LNZPXBLftF

— Hodhod Yemen News Agency (@HodhodYemenNews) November 18, 2023

The momentum of support continues to grow as the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and several provinces prepare for afternoon demonstrations today, further amplifying their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

The solidarity displayed by Yemenis in these mass rallies serves as a powerful reminder of the global outcry against the Israeli aggression and the unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
18 November 2023
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
18 November 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
17 November 2023
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
17 November 2023
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
17 November 2023
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
17 November 2023
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
16 November 2023
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023