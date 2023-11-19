0
Sunday 19 November 2023 - 11:49

Ayatollah Khamenei Briefed on IRGC Aerospace Advances

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, toured an exhibition showing the latest achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force during the visit to the Ashura Aerospace University of Science and Technology in Tehran on Sunday.

The visit lasted for an hour and a half.

A range of homegrown military products, including missiles and drones, are showcased in the exhibition.

In remarks in August, the Leader hailed the IRGC as “the largest counter-terrorism organization in the world.”

“Today, the IRGC is the largest counter-terrorism organization in all the world. It is a well-equipped military organization. It is an efficient, independent organization that is capable of doing things that many of the world’s greatest armies are incapable of doing,” the Leader said.
