King of Jordan Stresses Need for Int’l Action to Stop Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Islam Times - Jordan’s King Abdullah called on the international community to take immediate action to secure a ceasefire in Gaza to prevent a looming humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s offensive in the besieged territory.

King Abdullah made the call during a meeting with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday while discussing the intensifying Israeli violence in the coastal territory.He also highlighted that Israel's continuation of its "ugly war on" Gaza and its illegal violations in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds will lead to an explosion in the situation in the entire region.King Abdullah stressed that global powers should force Israel to comply with international law to protect civilians and ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.He reiterated the need to work seriously towards a political horizon for the Palestinian issue to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.The king also condemned Israel's last week’s attack on Jordanian medical cadres as a “horrible crime” and warned the occupying regime to take all necessary measures to deal with the attack, Press TV reported.For her part, the European Commission Chief, Von der Leyen reiterated her firm opposition to any efforts aimed at displacing Palestinians and emphasized the importance of preserving the historical and legal status of the occupied al-Quds. She also mentioned the need to achieve peace based on the two-state solution.She also expressed appreciation for Jordan’s role in the field of humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza and the role of the military field hospital in this regard.During the meeting, the condemnation of violence by settlers in the West Bank was emphasized by both parties.Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Strip-based Palestinian resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 12,300 Palestinians, including more than 5,000 children, have been killed. More than 32,000 people have also been injured.