Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 22:28

Hadi Ameri Calls for US Troops Pullout after Deadly Airstrike

Story Code : 1097584
Hadi Ameri Calls for US Troops Pullout after Deadly Airstrike
Hadi al-Ameri, the head of Iraq's al-Fatah Alliance reacted to the United States army's move in targeting the Iraqi Resistance group's positions and emphasized the need for the immediate withdrawal of American troops and the international coalition from Iraq.

The Resistance group Kataib Hezbollah said in a statement earlier on Wednesday that five of its members were killed in its stronghold of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad in US strikes that Washington said were in response to intensified attacks by those Resistance fighters against its troops over the past few weeks.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq intensifed their attacks on the occupying US troops after Oct. 7 when the Zionist Israeli regime backed by the United States army launched its aggression on the Gaza Strip in Palestine.
