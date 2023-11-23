Islamic Resistance of Iraq Claims Responsibility for Targeting US Conoco Base

Islam Times - In a statement, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on the occupied US base at the Conoco gas field in eastern Syria.

According to Iran press on Thursday, in the statement of Islamic Resistance of Iraq it is stated that the group targeted "the illegal American base in the oil field "Conoco" in eastern Syria with its rocket attack."Islamic resistance in Iraq emphasized that by carrying out this rocket attack the target was directly hit.In the past few days, US military bases in Iraq and Syria have been targeted by drone, rocket, and missile attacks on several occasions.Following the crimes and barbaric attacks of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine, especially Gaza, and Washington's support for these attacks, the Islamic resistance of Iraq had warned the United States that it would target the American bases in the region.