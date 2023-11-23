Rocket Attack Hits US Base in Eastern Syria

Islam Times - Local news sources reported a rocket attack on the US military base in Syria's Koniko gas field on Thursday afternoon.

The illegal US military base in the Koniko gas field, located in the northern suburbs of Deir Ezzor, Syria, was targeted with four rockets, according to the reports.In reaction to US support for the Israeli regime in the Gaza war, the Iraqi Resistance groups have repeatedly targeted the positions of American forces in recent days.After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.