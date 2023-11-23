0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 21:46

Abu Obeida: Resistance Carried Out Qualitative Ops., Salutes Resistance in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq

Abu Obeida said the targeted “Israeli” military vehicles varied between troop carriers, tanks, and bulldozers, adding that the resistance engaged 33 vehicles in the last 72 hours.

Abu Obeida said one of the resistance fighters attacked 8 “Israeli” occupation soldiers east of al-Rantisi Hospital in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, wounding some and killing the others.

“Over the past three days, we succeeded in carrying out qualitative operations against the enemy forces, resulting in confirmed deaths,” he said.

Moreover, he revealed that the resistance fighters booby-trapped a tunnel and blew it up as it was filled with “Israeli” soldiers.

The military spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades also confirmed that the occupation was still hiding its military losses by underreporting them, stressing that "the trembling leadership of the occupation decided to put its soldiers in the heart of the fire pit in Gaza."

He concluded his statement by hailing the Resistance in Yemen and Iraq, as well as every front that is working against the “Israeli” occupation, giving his regards to the Lebanese Resistance, which he said "has the occupier surrounded on the northern front."

Abu Obeida urged “the brothers in Jordan to escalate all forms of popular and mass resistance actions”.
