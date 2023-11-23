0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 21:54

Boycott Campaign against Israeli Products Hits Western Fast-Food Giants

Story Code : 1097783
Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey have witnessed a surge in the boycott, affecting companies like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and KFC, perceived to have pro-Israeli stances or financial ties with Israel.

The Gaza-based health ministry reported staggering casualties from Israeli strikes since the start of the war on October 7, intensifying the boycott movement.

Amid mounting global pressure on Tel Aviv for its atrocities in Gaza, the boycott is gaining traction in other Arab and Muslim nations, including Kuwait and Morocco.

Social media has amplified boycott calls, urging consumers to opt for local alternatives, leading to visible shifts in purchasing behavior in supermarkets and branches of boycotted chains.

In Jordan, citizens supporting the campaign encourage customers in McDonald’s and Starbucks to choose alternative options, reflecting a decline in sales for these products.

The ongoing boycott campaign aligns with the broader Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, aims to pressure Israel into complying with international law.

The BDS movement, inspired by South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle, was founded in 2005 by more than 170 Palestinian organizations. Since its inception, the BDS movement has attracted thousands of volunteers globally. Its core principle urges individuals and organizations worldwide to sever economic, cultural, and academic relations with Tel Aviv, aiming to champion the Palestinian cause.

The movement's impact has been profound, notably in inflicting economic repercussions on the Tel Aviv government. Pro-Israel factions have gone as far as branding it an "existential threat" due to its effectiveness in challenging Israel's economic stability.
