Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives of Palestinian Photojournalist, Family Members in Gaza

Islam Times - A Palestinian photojournalist, Mohammad Moin Ayyash, and several members of his family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, part of the ongoing aggressive Israeli atrocities against Gaza.

Wafa, a Palestinian news agency, reported that Ayyash and his family members lost their lives when Israeli jets targeted his home in the Nuseirat camp.Also, eyewitnesses reported Israeli airstrikes on two houses owned by the al-Kurd family in Deir al-Balah, resulting in the deaths of three civilians and injuring many more.Further strikes near the Imad Aqel Mosque in the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza led to casualties among civilians, according to Wafa's reports.In Khan Yunis, an attack claimed the lives of 14 Palestinians with at least 13 more wounded, while rescue teams continue searching for survivors amidst the rubble.The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) stated that since the onset of Israel's war on Gaza on in early October, 53 journalists and media workers have been killed, including Palestinian, Israeli, and Lebanese reporters. Additionally, several others were injured, missing, or arrested.Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, emphasized the significant role journalists play in exposing Israel's genocidal crimes, expressing concern over the deaths of journalists in Gaza and southern Lebanon in attacks by the Israeli regime.“The martyrdom of tens of journalists and cameramen, including two hard-working Al Mayadeen reporters, in the brutal attacks of the fake Israeli regime in Gaza and southern Lebanon shows the influence and special role that journalists play in reflecting the Israeli regime’s genocide and war crimes and awakening the world’s public opinion,” Amirabdollahian wrote in an X post.CPJ highlighted the recent weeks as the deadliest period for conflict journalists in over 30 years. Gaza-based journalists face immense risks amid Israeli ground assaults, airstrikes, communication disruptions, and resource shortages, limiting their ability to cover the conflict.Sherif Mansour, CPJ's program coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, accused Israel of blocking crucial media coverage and withholding vital information from Gaza, characterizing it as a "news blackout" meant to win its Western propaganda war.The Gaza-based health ministry reported devastating casualties, with at least 14,500 Palestinians killed and around 35,000 others injured since October 7, predominantly women and children, due to Israeli strikes.