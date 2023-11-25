0
Saturday 25 November 2023 - 09:37

Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief

Stating that the admirers of the Islamic Revolution in the region are acting in their divine duty to defend the oppressed and confront the oppressors, Fadavi added that whoever fights against the oppressors of the world, the Islamic Republic supports them.

He further stressed that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood hit the ‘Israeli’ regime so hard, adding that the US and European countries sided with the Zionist regime with all their might.

Brigadier General Fadavi also said that the people of Gaza created greatness in this battle, adding that the truce was the desire of ‘Israel’ and Western countries because they were under pressure both from inside their countries and on the battlefield.

The Zionist regime ignited its bloody war machine after the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood inside the occupied territories on October 7. The regime has killed at least 14,854 people, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, in Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas announced a four-day truce with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in the Gaza Strip that will see the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Hamas said the deal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, will allow the entry of hundreds of trucks with humanitarian aid, medicine, and fuel to Gaza.

After seven weeks of massacres, the truce took effect at 7:00 am on Friday following a night of intense ‘Israeli’ bombardment. It stipulates the release of Zionists held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
