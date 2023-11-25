“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce

Islam Times - Two Palestinians have been killed and another has been wounded by Zionist “Israeli” soldiers’ shooting at hundreds of people who tried to return to the north of the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to local sources on Friday, the apartheid “Israeli” regime's military has told Palestinians not to try to return to homes in the northern part of Gaza and warned them that the “war is not over”.The apartheid “Israeli” regime ignited its bloody war machine after the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood inside the occupied territories on October 7. The regime has killed at least 14,854 people, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, in Gaza.In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas announced a four-day truce with the “Israeli” regime in the Gaza Strip that will see the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.Hamas said the deal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, will allow the entry of hundreds of trucks with humanitarian aid, medicine, and fuel to Gaza.After seven weeks of massacre, the truce took effect at 7:00 a.m. [0500 GMT] on Friday following a night of intense “Israeli” bombardment. It stipulates the release of Zionists held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.