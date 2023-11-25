0
Saturday 25 November 2023 - 21:32

Chinese Army Spokesman Announces Military Drills on Myanmar Border

Story Code : 1098226
Chinese Army Spokesman Announces Military Drills on Myanmar Border
"Under the annual exercise plan, the PLA Southern Theater Command has organized army units to conduct military exercises on the Chinese side of the China-Myanmar border starting from November 25," Tian said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The purpose of the drills is to test the army's mobility, border control and firepower, the statement read.

The troops of the Southern Theater Command are always ready to defend state sovereignty, border stability and people's security, Tian said. No information is provided on the duration and extent of the drills.

After Myanmar gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1948, the central authorities and military groups of ethnic minorities waged a civil war in the country, which lasted until the 1990s. Regional experts believe that a new escalation of the civil war has been taking place since the military grabbed power in Myanmar in February 2021.
