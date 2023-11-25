0
Saturday 25 November 2023 - 21:35

Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Aces Full-Scale Trial for Maiden Flight

Story Code : 1098228
Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Aces Full-Scale Trial for Maiden Flight
In a significant milestone, the Ariane 6 successfully concluded a major full-scale rehearsal on Friday.

Developed by Arianespace for the European Space Agency, the Ariane 6 underwent a complete launch countdown during the trial, followed by a seven-minute firing of the core stage’s engine.

The test simulated a real launch scenario, excluding booster ignition, ensuring the rocket remained grounded at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

According to the European Space Agency, the test emulated the core stage's functioning in a typical space flight, with the main engine shutting down before the upper stage taking over propulsion.

The trial, involving the longest full-stack run for Ariane 6’s lower liquid propulsion module with a Vulcain 2.1 engine, received high praise from ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher.

Aschbacher hailed the successful trial as a remarkable achievement, recognizing the extensive efforts invested across all mission aspects, from design and planning to preparation and construction, involving Europe’s top space engineers.

With nearly 150 tons of propellant used in the Vulcain 2.1 engine’s tanks—liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen—the Ariane 6 core stage demonstrated extreme conditions, with the liquid hydrogen tank supercooled to temperatures below -250°C.

The Ariane 6 marks an advancement from the earlier Ariane 5, featuring the upgraded Vulcain 2.1 engine known for its simplified design and cost-effective technology, a move that enhances performance while reducing expenses, as explained by ESA.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
25 November 2023
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
25 November 2023
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
25 November 2023
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
24 November 2023
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
24 November 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
24 November 2023
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
23 November 2023
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
23 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
23 November 2023
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 November 2023
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023