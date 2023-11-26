Yemeni Ansarullah Reportedly Seizes 2nd Israeli Ship

Islam Times - Local media in the West Asia region have reported the seizure of yet another oil tanker linked to the Zionist Israeli regime in the Red Sea by Yemen's Ansarullah movement.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen quoted a report from the British maritime security as reporting that some parties infiltrated an oil tanker linked to Israel near the coast of Yemen.Meanwhile, Lebanese Al-Manar TV website has quoted the Zionist Israeli regime's media as reporting the seizure of an Israeli oil tanker by Yemen's Ansarullah movement near the coast of this country.If this news is confirmed by official sources, this will be the second Israeli ship seized off the coast of YemenHebrew sources also reported that this tanker belongs to an Israeli businessman and is called "Central Park".Last week, in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist army in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni forces seized an Israeli ship called Galaxy Leader and transferred it to the coast of Yemen.At the same time, the AFP noted that the Central Park is ab oil tanker owned by an Israeli under the management of a British company was attacked off the coast of Yemen.​This tanker was sailing from Morocco to the Suez Canal.