Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah Forces Halts Anti Israeli Attacks

Islam Times - Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah forces announced in a statement early on Sunday that they have stopped their attacks against the Israeli regime at the same time as the ceasefire in Gaza is implemented and until the end of this pause.

According to Russia's Sputnik news agency, Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah forces announced that they have reduced the intensity of their attacks on American bases and stopped their attacks against Israel, until the end of the announced ceasefire in Gaza.The following is the statement of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah:"We emphasize that we will not stop confronting the American occupation forces until Iraq is liberated, and this is a decision that we will not deviate from, no matter how heavy the price is."Kataib Hezbollah of Iraq has also appreciated the forces of the Axis of Resistance in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen who rushed to help their Palestinian brothers during the attacks of the Israeli regime on Gaza.Since the beginning of the Israeli regime's invasion of Gaza, American military bases in Iraq and Syria have been targeted by missile and drone attacks.According to Iran Press, the Palestinian resistance forces launched a surprise operation called 'Al-Aqsa Flood' from Gaza (southern Palestine) on Saturday, Mehr 15th, equal to October 7th, 2023, against the positions of Israel, and this regime in retaliation and stop the resistance operation has closed all crossings of the Gaza Strip and is bombarding this area.Western support for Israel under the pretext of self-defense is practically a green light and a license for Tel Aviv to continue the brutal killing of Palestinian children and women.