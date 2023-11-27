Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week

Islam Times - An ‘Israeli’ tanker has been seized off the coast of the Yemeni port city of Aden, the third such incident in a week after Yemen’s Armed Forces and the Ansarullah resistance movement warned of targeting any of the occupying regime’s ships crossing the Arab country’s territorial waters.

Media reports said the “attackers” seized the Central Park vessel, owned and managed by the UK-based ‘Israel’-linked company Zodiac Maritime, off the coast of Aden on Sunday.The ‘Israeli’ daily Haaretz said the tanker vessel was owned by the ‘Israeli’ businessman Eyal Ofer, adding that the ship had left Morocco and crossed the Suez Canal on November 21, sent its last location on the 22nd from a point south of the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheikh.Zodiac Maritime claimed that the attack was “a suspected piracy incident.”“Our priority is the safety of our 22 crew onboard,” Zodiac said in a statement. “The Turkish-captained vessel has a multinational crew consisting of a crew of Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian and Filipino nationals. The vessel is carrying a full cargo of phosphoric acid.”Maritime security company Embry said communications were intercepted from a US coalition warship warning Central Park, adding that another ship in the area reported “the approach of eight people on board two boats wearing military uniforms.”No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the seizure of the vessel while at least two other maritime attacks have in recent weeks been linked to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip.The ‘Israeli’ occupation army said on Saturday that the Ansarullah’s fighters had seized an ‘Israeli’-owned ship in the Red Sea, the Zim Luanda, sailing from the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories to China.The report came after spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree published a one-word post on his X social media account, simply reading “Zim.”The Yemeni Armed Forces also seized an ‘Israeli’ cargo vessel, named Galaxy Leader, in the Red Sea on November 19, in what they said was a response to the regime’s massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. The entire 52 crew members onboard were also detained by Yemen’s naval forces in the south of the Red Sea.In a televised speech broadcast live on November 14, Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi called on Arab countries and the Muslim world to adopt a clear stance in the face of the Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza.Sayyed Al-Houthi said the Yemeni forces are keeping a watchful eye on any ‘Israeli’ ship in the Red Sea, and in the Bab el-Mandab Strait in particular, as well as Yemeni territorial waters.Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, had earlier announced that the military units would target all ships owned or operated by ‘Israeli’ companies or carrying the ‘Israeli’ flag.Yemen’s move, the spokesman said, is in support of Palestinians amid ‘Israel’s’ savage onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip.‘Israel’ launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.The ‘Israeli’ aggression has so far left more than 15,000 Palestinian martyrs, most of them women and children.