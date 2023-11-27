1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General

Islam Times - The extent of the Zionist regime’s defeat in its military onslaught on Gaza was so great that a total of one million Israelis are estimated to have fled the occupied territories since October 7, a deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said.

Addressing a conference on the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, held in Tehran on Monday, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said the operation has had remarkable “strategic achievements” for the resistance forces.He said while the Zionist regime had created an image that the occupied territories are the safest place for Jews, around one million Israelis are estimated to have left those regions since October 7.Since all of the Israelis residing in the occupied territories have dual nationality, they came to the conclusion that they had better depart for safer destinations after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, he added.The general said another strategic defeat the Zionist regime has suffered is that its image was damaged across the world, as 92 percent of the world population held demonstrations against Israel.In remarks on October 10, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the "irreparable defeat" of the Zionist regime in the epic that was created by the Palestinian youth, saying, “The cause of this destructive storm was the continuous brutality and ferocity of the fake usurper regime against the Palestinian nation. This regime cannot conceal its monstrous and devious face in the attack on Gaza and the massacre of Gazans through the act of lying or by playing the victim. By speaking nonsense, it cannot attribute the bravery of the Palestinian youth and their intelligent plans to non-Palestinians.”More than 14,800 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli strikes since October 7.