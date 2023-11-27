In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times

Islam Times - The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace eight times during the past day, a Russian official said on Sunday.

The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday."Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," TASS quoted him as saying."A pair of F-15, a pair of F-16, and two pairs of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day."