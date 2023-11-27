0
Monday 27 November 2023 - 09:48

In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times

Story Code : 1098481
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," TASS quoted him as saying.

"A pair of F-15, a pair of F-16, and two pairs of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day."
Comment


Featured Stories
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
26 November 2023
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
25 November 2023
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
25 November 2023
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
25 November 2023
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
25 November 2023
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
24 November 2023