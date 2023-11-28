Gaza Truce Extended for Two more Days: Qatar

Islam Times - Gaza truce has been extended for more two days on Monday, media have cited Qatar as reporting.

Qatar's foreign ministry said on Monday the truce in Gaza has been extended for two more days, Reuters reported.In a statement, the Palestinian group says that the temporary truce was extended in agreement with Qatar and Egypt and in accordance with the same conditions.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that an extension of the truce would allow for much-needed relief to the people of Gaza and the release of more hostages.Earlier, EU foreign policy chief also called for an extension to the truce and to make it long-lasting in order to work on a political solution. Today marked the final day of an agreed four-day pauseYesterday, the Hamas Resistance movement released 17 hostages. In exchange, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners, all of whom are minors, a Qatari spokesman said.An extension could see more prisoners released from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a halt in fighting. The Israel regime has said it would extend the cease-fire by a day for every 10 additional hostages released.