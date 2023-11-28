0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 09:04

Moscow: Talks with US Unlikely

Story Code : 1098722
Moscow: Talks with US Unlikely
“I don’t think that, in the foreseeable future, the dialogue will return to how it was before its unilateral suspension by the US,” Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of an international policy forum in Moscow.

Ryabkov added that Moscow is still considering whether to respond to a letter which Washington sent last month informally requesting that the countries restart communication about “strategic stability.” If Moscow decides to send a formal reply, “our American colleagues will be unlikely to find something looking like a concession,” he said.

“Unilateral concessions from our side are out of the question,” Ryabkov stressed. “Right now, it’s not even an issue of concessions or the search for compromises, but whether there is any sense in communications of that sort.”

Russia maintains that it is open to dialogue with the US on nuclear weapons and other issues, but only as equals. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this month that Washington should stop “lecturing” Moscow if it hopes for useful negotiations to happen.

The unprecedented tensions between Russia and the US unfolded after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Washington has since imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow and provided weapons and other aid to Kiev. President Joe Biden has said that the US would continue backing Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

Russia insists that the delivery of Western-made heavy weapons to Kiev makes the US and other NATO countries de facto direct participants in the conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
27 November 2023
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
26 November 2023
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023