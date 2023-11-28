US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned the United States and the ‘Israeli’ entity that they will face “harsh consequences” if they fail to permanently stop war crimes in the Gaza Strip committed during the genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

As a temporary truce is holding between the Zionist regme and the Palestinian Hamas resistance group in Gaza, Amir Abdollahian told Qatar-based Al Jazeera television network in an interview that “It is important that the [‘Israeli’] aggression and crimes must halt and that the temporary ceasefire must become a permanent one. Otherwise, the region will face new conditions.”The interview, published on Tuesday, also mentioned the Iranian FM advising the Zionist regime and the Americans that they should accept the harsh consequences of a failure to stop the war crimes.The four-day ceasefire in Gaza, which expired on Monday, was extended for two more days. It led to a cessation of the Zionist regime’s devastating war on Gaza as well as a swap of Palestinians detained in ‘Israeli’ jails and captives held by Hamas.Amir Abdollahian said ‘Israel’ welcomes the continuation and expansion of the war in the case that the US fully supports the Gaza genocide.Tehran, he added, was informed through intermediaries that the US government and the White House have recently found out that their continued support for ‘Israel’ does not benefit them.Amir Abdollahian also noted that the US has today the will to stop the ‘Israeli’ atrocities through a stable ceasefire, send humanitarian aid to Gaza, and prevent the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.“The ‘Israeli’ regime failed to destroy Hamas in the past six weeks despite the all-out presence of support of the US and its allied countries,” he said.“Hamas is a fact that is rooted inside Palestine. Hamas is part of the Palestinian resistance. We believe that the future of Gaza will be decided by the Palestinian people and resistance.”Amir Abdollahian further said that the expansion of the scope of the war in the past weeks was part of a “natural reaction” of regional resistance forces to the US’ military support for the ‘Israeli’ massacre of Palestinian women and children.Iran has no proxy groups in the region, he emphasized, adding that resistance movements are operating to protect the interests of their own countries, preserve regional security and defend the Arab-Muslim Ummah.‘Israel’ waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Since the start of the aggression, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has killed over 15,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left vast swathes of the coastal enclave in ruins. An additional 7,000 Palestinians are missing and believed to be under rubble.‘Israel’ has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.