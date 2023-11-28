0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 09:33

Sinwar Addresses ‘Israeli’ Captives in Hebrew: You’re in the Safest Place!

For its part, Haaretz also reported that Sinwar has met some ‘Israeli’ captives in Gaza and talked to them in Hebrew.

According to media reports citing one of the released captives, Sinwar has met them in a bunker in Gaza, and the information has been verified by the ‘Israeli’ security.

Sometime earlier, Channel 12 mentioned that it has met with relatives of some of the captives who were released as part of the ceasefire deal that entered on Monday its fourth day.

The relatives emphasized that the released captives have not been subjected to ‘torture or ill treatment’ as they were held by the Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip. They also mentioned that they were sometimes allowed to listen to the ‘Israeli’ radio.

The Zionist regime, however, banned the released detainees from talking to media.

Under the truce, Hamas has released so far 50 captives from Gaza. On the other side, some 150 Palestinian detainees have been liberated from ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons. The swap operations are expected to continue as it was announced that the truce has been extended at least two more days.
