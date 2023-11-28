0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 09:44

Pakistan's Imran Khan Denied Court-Ordered Public Trial : Lawyer

Story Code : 1098740
Pakistan
The Islamabad High Court had ruled last week that holding Khan's trial inside jail premises on security concerns was illegal, and ordered it restarted in an open court.

He has been charged with leaking state secrets, which he has denied.

The former cricket star has been embroiled in a tangle of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister.

He has not been seen in public since he was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure in office from 2018 to 2022.

"Jail reports have been submitted citing that Imran Khan has life threats according to various intelligence and police reports," said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Reuters reported.

A special court has been conducting the trial in prison since Khan was indicted on the charges last month.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
27 November 2023
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
26 November 2023
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023