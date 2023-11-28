0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 09:46

Deal Done, Iran to Get Mil Mi-28 Chopper, Sukhoi Su-35 Jet

Story Code : 1098741
Deal Done, Iran to Get Mil Mi-28 Chopper, Sukhoi Su-35 Jet
Speaking to Tasnim, Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi said plans have been finalized for Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to join the combat units of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He said those three advanced military aircraft will be definitely at Iran’s disposal and the processes are currently under way.

The general noted that Iran has the strongest fleet of military helicopters in the region in terms of quantity and has upgraded the capabilities of the chopper after carrying out several projects.




Iran hasn’t acquired any new fighter aircraft in recent years, excluding a few Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters it bought in the 1990s.

Iran and Russia have signed major deals to boost their economic, trade, energy and military cooperation.

In September, the Iranian Air Force received its first Russian-made Yak-130 jet trainers.

Developed by Russia’s Yakovlev and Aermacchi, the Yakovlev Yak-130 is a subsonic two-seat jet trainer and light combat aircraft.

The advanced aircraft would allow Iranian military pilots to undergo training in operating 4+ and fifth-generation fighter jets, like Sukhoi Su-57.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
27 November 2023
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
26 November 2023
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023