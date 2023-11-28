0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 09:47

57 Journalists Killed since Start of Israeli War on Gaza: CPJ

Story Code : 1098742
57 Journalists Killed since Start of Israeli War on Gaza: CPJ
The recent toll update includes four Palestinian journalists, solidifying the grim figures released on Monday.

Among the deceased, 50 were Palestinians, and 3 Lebanese, CPJ reported, highlighting that 19 journalists are also under arrest.

CPJ is actively investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of journalists facing violence or threats, stressing their civilian status during conflicts.

Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, emphasized the importance of protecting journalists amid this crisis.

Press unions have called upon the UN Secretary General and the President of the International Federation of Journalists to take a firm stance in safeguarding journalists in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders filed a war crimes complaint regarding the treatment of Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

International media freedom groups have also accused Israel of war crimes amidst escalating attacks on journalists.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reported that the last month was the deadliest period recorded since CPJ began tracking in 1992.

Many advocate groups argue these attacks are aimed at suppressing the truth about Israel’s actions.

A coalition of global people’s media outlets voiced solidarity with Palestinian journalists, demanding an end to these violations of press freedom and human rights.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
27 November 2023
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
26 November 2023
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023