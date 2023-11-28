57 Journalists Killed since Start of Israeli War on Gaza: CPJ

Islam Times - The Committee to Protect Journalists confirmed the deaths of 57 journalists and media workers since the Israeli war on Gaza began.

The recent toll update includes four Palestinian journalists, solidifying the grim figures released on Monday.Among the deceased, 50 were Palestinians, and 3 Lebanese, CPJ reported, highlighting that 19 journalists are also under arrest.CPJ is actively investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of journalists facing violence or threats, stressing their civilian status during conflicts.Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, emphasized the importance of protecting journalists amid this crisis.Press unions have called upon the UN Secretary General and the President of the International Federation of Journalists to take a firm stance in safeguarding journalists in Palestine.Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders filed a war crimes complaint regarding the treatment of Palestinian journalists in Gaza.International media freedom groups have also accused Israel of war crimes amidst escalating attacks on journalists.The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reported that the last month was the deadliest period recorded since CPJ began tracking in 1992.Many advocate groups argue these attacks are aimed at suppressing the truth about Israel’s actions.A coalition of global people’s media outlets voiced solidarity with Palestinian journalists, demanding an end to these violations of press freedom and human rights.