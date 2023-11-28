Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the Iranian Army navy forces as a great capacity for the country.

Speaking in a meeting with a group of commanders and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy on Tuesday, Imam Khamenei referred to various capacities in the navy, especially its capacity to help implement sea-based economic policies.His Eminence also emphasized the need to discover new capacities in order to increase the authority of the system and the country, as well as create vitality and hope in the society.The 7th of Azar [November 28] was set to be a historic and unforgettable day that should be introduced as the day of Navy's sacrifice, according to Imam Khamenei.In the early years of the Islamic Revolution, the presence of the army navy beyond territorial waters was unimaginable, but now the army navy travels 360 degrees around the world with strength and returns to the country with pride, Imam Khamenei said.His Eminence also lauded building a domestic destroyer in the Caspian Sea.Imam Khamenei further highlighted the importance of making efforts in line with turning the navy of the army into a comprehensive strategic force.Imam Khamenei also pointed to expanding influence in the sea and relying on technology and knowledge as the two main policies of navy forces in order to strengthen the components of power.