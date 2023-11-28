0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 21:30

Paris Mayor Quits ‘Global Sewer’ X

Story Code : 1098884
Paris Mayor Quits ‘Global Sewer’ X
In a lengthy statement posted on X, the Socialist mayor told her 1.5 million followers that she held Elon Musk responsible for the changes he’d made since he took over the company in October of last year, albeit without naming him directly, RT reported.

She continued by saying that “controversy, rumor and crude manipulation” are ruling a public debate “fueled by Twitter’s algorithm, where the only thing that counts is the number of ‘likes’,” adding that “facts are irrelevant.”

Labeling the platform a “clear political project,” Hidalgo accused its owner of acting “deliberately to exacerbate tensions and conflicts,” saying it had become a “vast global sewer.”

X has repeatedly come under fire over Musk's changes to the platform from the mainstream media and the political left. According to the Twitter Files, under previous management, the microblogging site had helped block dissemination of a bombshell report alleging influence-peddling by Joe Biden’s family, just three weeks before he was elected president. When Musk arrived, he fired many of Twitter’s former staffers, and since then, the platform, rebranded as X, has been accused of poor content moderation and failing to remove hate speech and disinformation.

The situation became aggravated following the start of the Israel war on Gaza. Earlier the European Commission suspended publicity on X over a spike in disinformation and hate speech on the social media platform. Spokesman Johannes Bahrke said the Commission had “advised services to refrain from advertising at this stage.” The decision came after the US nonprofit organization Media Matters alleged that X had placed adverts for major brands such as Apple, IBM and Oracle next to pro-Nazi content. The report prompted tech giant IBM to halt all advertisements on X.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
27 November 2023
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
26 November 2023
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023