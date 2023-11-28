Hamas Says Israeli Regime Breached Truce Again

Islam Times - Palestinian sources reported Tuesday the flight of Israeli warplanes over the Gaza Strip, while the spokesman of the Qassam Brigades warned the occupiers against repeated breaches of the temporary ceasefire.

"We will stay committed to the truce as long as the Israeli enemy shuns violating it," Abu Oneida, Qassam Brigades spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday, while the Palestinian sources reported the flight of Israeli warplanes over the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the fifth day of the extended truce.Israeli tanks reportedly fired toward the al-Shati refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip and Sheikh Radwan district of Gaza City on Tuesday."Our forces responded to the ceasefire breach in northern Gaza" he said adding that, "We call on the mediators to compel the occupiers to adhere to all the terms of the ceasefire."Meanwhile, the Israeli occupying army has said in a statement that, "A number of our soldiers were injured in an explosion of 3 IEDs in northern Gaza"The attacks violated an initial four-day truce in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, which was prolonged by an additional two days on Monday.The extension provides for the release of 20 more captives from Gaza and 60 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.So far, Hamas has released 69 captives, including 51 Israelis and 19 of other nationalities in exchange for the freedom of 150 Palestinians from Israeli prison, mainly women and minors.The ceasefire has also allowed for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, where more than 1.7 million displaced Palestinians are in urgent need of safe and sustained access to drinking water, food, health, fuel, and medicine.