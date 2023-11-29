0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 09:03

Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race

Story Code : 1099014
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister in charge of ties with the US, non-proliferation and arms control, told the Izvestia daily that present circumstances were not “conducive” to arms talks with Washington.

“If the United States expects to win the next arms race, repeating to some extent the experience of the presidency of Ronald Reagan... then the Americans are mistaken,” Izvestia cited Ryabkov as saying.

“We will not succumb to provocations... but we can guarantee that we will ensure our security.”

Russia’s ties with many Western countries deteriorated after the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February 2022, with Moscow now saying it is fighting the “collective West” in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the West he was “not bluffing” when he said he would use nuclear weapons if Russia’s territorial integrity was threatened, and has held out the possibility that Russia could resume nuclear testing.

Ryabkov reiterated Russia’s position that Moscow was not threatening a military conflict with NATO, but said a possible escalation depended on the action of the alliance.

“The onus is entirely on NATO’s side,” he said.

Moscow’s ties with Washington were so bad that a “rupture” was possible, but Russia would “never initiate such a step”, he added.

“The situation is not conducive to exchanging signals (on arms controls), even on such key issues,” Mr. Ryabkov said.
Comment


Featured Stories
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks
29 November 2023
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
29 November 2023
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
29 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
28 November 2023
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
27 November 2023
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023