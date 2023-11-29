0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 09:07

White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks

Story Code : 1099018
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized that there was no indication of Hamas playing “some sort of game” with its US captives.

Kirby highlighted the small number of American prisoners in Gaza, noting that ongoing talks had prioritized the release of women and children. He stated that there was no sign of Hamas using leverage to prevent Americans from being freed.

Since October 7, the Israeli regime launched weeks of heavy airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave and escalated a ground incursion, which killed over 15,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Prisoner swap talks between Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli regime intermittently paused the fighting, leading to exchanges. These halts allowed aid into Gaza and extended to facilitate negotiations.

The latest exchange saw 12 Israelis released for 30 Palestinian prisoners, extending the ceasefire into Wednesday, fostering potential for further negotiations. Hamas has released 81 hostages, while Israel freed 180 Palestinians.

As the UN and human rights groups urge a longer ceasefire, the EU's top diplomat emphasized the need for sustainability. However, Israel and the US are advocating for shorter 'pauses' and more war with "full force".
Comment


Featured Stories
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks
29 November 2023
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
29 November 2023
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
29 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
28 November 2023
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
27 November 2023
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023