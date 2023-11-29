UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations called on the General Assembly to revive the Resolution 3379 adopted in 1975 which had determined Zionism as a form of racism and racial discrimination.

Addressing a UN General Assembly meeting on the “Question of Palestine - Report of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People”, held in New York on Tuesday, Saeed Iravani said the time has come for the General Assembly to determine Zionism as a form of racism following the Israeli regime’s heinous crimes against Gaza.In November 1975, the UNGA adopted Resolution 3379 by a vote of 72 to 35 to "determine that Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination". However, it was revoked in 1991 with UN General Assembly Resolution 46/86.What follows is the text of the Iranian ambassador’s speech:In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the MercifulMr. President,Distinguished delegates,Our meetings today indeed represent the long-standing support of the international community for the full realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. It is my delegation's pleasure to commend the Committee for providing us with updates on the Palestinian Question, as illustrated by the second chapter of its report. I also wish to express my delegation’s gratitude to the Vice-Chair and Rapporteur of the Committee, for providing an in-depth briefing.Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed a violent act of aggression carried out by the Israeli armed forces in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of more than fifteen thousand Palestinian civilians. Based on the report presented in this room, the current situation on the ground is a direct result of continued Israeli occupation, which is the core of crises and conflicts in the Middle East.The second chapter of the report of the Committee shows that the number of Palestinian casualties rose rapidly in the first half of 2023, the highest number of casualties recorded since 2006. The report indicates that Israeli settlers, who are supposed to act like regular civilians, targeted Palestinians, including children on their way to school, and attacked and vandalized Palestinian homes and vehicles. International law unequivocally asserts that those among armed settlers, who directly take part in hostilities with the backing of military forces cannot be afforded the status of civilians protected by humanitarian law.My delegation firmly maintains that any desperate attempt to cover up and justify crimes against Palestinians under the guise of self-defense, while disregarding the inherent rights of Palestinians, particularly their right to self-defense, is devoid of legal basis and credibility. However, the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructures is expressly prohibited under international law and it therefore should not be supported under any circumstances, it is imperative to underscore that if any party is justified in exercising the right to self-defense, it should rightfully be the Palestinians. Their plight has been rooted in the historical occupation and atrocities perpetrated by Israeli forces long before the formation of their resistance as a response to the oppressive Israeli regime.It is our request that all Member States take these findings into consideration before any acceptance of the excuse of self-defense made up by the aggressors. We also request you, in condemning the act of taking hostages, note this part of the report as well, which says “Palestinian detainees imprisoned without trial or charge reached its highest level since 2008” and OHCHR reported that 5,000 Palestinians, including 160 children and 1,100 prisoners without charge or trial were being held in Israeli prisons. Only in the course of the last 50 days, more than 3,200 Palestinians have been arrested by Israel.It is an inalienable right for Palestinians, inter alia, to seek full accountability of the Israeli regime and its officials for their crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide. We believe that these crimes fundamentally call into question the 1949 judgment of the UN Security Council concerning the peace-loving nature of Israel. It raises doubts about the ability and willingness of this regime to fulfill the obligations outlined in the UN Charter.Furthermore, those barbaric crimes must be addressed by the international community in a decisive manner and Palestinians must be protected internationally. This is high time for the General Assembly to revive its Resolution 3379 adopted in 1975 determined “Zionism” as a form of racism and racial discrimination. In order to address the situation, the occupying regime should no longer be allowed to commit all its crimes while enjoying total impunity. It must comply with all its obligations. The blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has turned it into the world’s largest prison, should be permanently lifted. The occupation of all occupied territories must come to an end, and the Palestinians should be supported in establishing their own independent state, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. In this regard, priority must be given to the full membership of Palestine in the United Nations and the General Assembly. In our view, as long as that problem is not addressed and the Palestinian people are not allowed to fully exercise their right to self-determination, any hope for durable peace and stability in the region will be nothing but a futile wish.Mr. President,To conclude, Mr. President, once again my delegation reiterates its principal position that the most effective and durable path to peace in Palestine is the holding of a referendum among all residents of Palestine, Jews, Christians and Muslims, including displaced Palestinians and refugees. Based on the history of conflict and instability in the Middle East over the past seven decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that durable peace can only be achieved by ending the occupation, restoring Palestinians' inalienable right to self-determination, returning refugees to their homelands, and establishing a Palestinian State with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.We believe that the most important and urgent priority is to extend of humanitarian pause in Gaza and turn it into a durable ceasefire and rapid and extensive transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza.Mr. President,Since the General Assembly will consider the adoption of a draft resolution entitled "Syrian Golan" under item 34, I wish to reiterate that the Islamic Republic of Iran is supportive of the resolution and will vote in favor of the resolution, meanwhile would like to register its observation regarding the provisions of the text that may be construed as the recognition of Israel.I thank you.