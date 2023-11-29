US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General

Islam Times - A ranking Iranian general cautioned the US that it will have to escape from Iraq and Syria under the pressure of the popular resistance groups in the same way that it pulled its forces out of Afghanistan.

The main reason behind the US’ decision to reduce the number of its troops in Iraq and Syria was the popular resistance groups in the two Arab countries, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.He noted that the American forces will have to meet the same fate they already suffered in Afghanistan and to flee Syria and Iraq.Highlighting the Islamic Revolution’s influence on the resistance front from the eastern parts of the Mediterranean Sea to West Asia, the general said the resistance axis has defeated the US and the Zionist regime on various fronts.Hailing Ansarullah’s success in expelling the aggressors from Yemen as a victory for the resistance front, he added, “The Zionist regime’s defeats in the 33-Day War, the 55-Day War, and now in the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation were the achievements of the resistance front.”Addressing a gathering of Basij forces in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the international cores of resistance will determine the region’s destiny."The 'formation of international cores of resistance' that Imam Khomeini had envisioned has come true in the region today, and the resistance cores are changing the fate of the region, an example of which is Operation Al-Aqsa Storm," the Leader noted, referring to the Palestinian resistance groups’ operation against the Zionist regime on October 7.