0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 22:01

Floods Kill about 270 in Horn of Africa: Report

Story Code : 1099186
Floods Kill about 270 in Horn of Africa: Report
Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are the worst hit by the current El Nino rains and the Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena, the ICPAC said in a report, stressing that Somalia and Kenya have borne the brunt of these climate-induced rains, ongoing for over a month, Xinhua reports.

"The Horn of Africa is currently facing intense rainfall and flooding attributed to El Nino. This has resulted in the loss of lives, both human and animal, and significant displacement in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia," the institution said.

Local authorities reported nearly 100 deaths in Somalia, 120 in Kenya, and 46 in Ethiopia due to the severe weather.

The ICPAC said that Somalia has the most displaced individuals at 700,000, followed by Kenya at 136,000 and Ethiopia at about 50,000.

The total population affected by floods, according to the ICPAC, is estimated to be over 1.5 million in Somalia, 950,000 in Kenya and 101,890 in Ethiopia.

The report also indicated extensive destruction of farmlands due to the floods across the three countries. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks
29 November 2023
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
29 November 2023
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
29 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
28 November 2023
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023