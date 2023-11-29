0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 22:02

In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies

Story Code : 1099188
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
The representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement in Tehran has announced that during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the Palestinian resistance movements succeeded in seizing Israeli intelligence servers that saved many names of spies for the regime such as infiltrators in the Gaza Strip and even Iran.

Nasser Abu Sharif said on Wednesday that the achievements of the Palestinian operation are beyond imagination because it was not anticipated that all intelligence agencies in the world could be insensible when 50 Israeli security bases were seized by the Palestinian resistance and many Israeli troops were killed.

Over the course of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Palestinian resistance fighters succeeded in bringing Israeli intelligence servers into the Gaza Strip; so, they could reach the names of numerous spies, even the ones who were active inside Iran, the Palestinian envoy said.

Abu Sharif described the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm as a devastating blow to the Israeli regime’s economic, industrial, and agricultural sectors, reminding that the regime has lost its popularity in the Western world and that Western leaders acknowledge in private meetings that the Tel Aviv regime has turned into a political and economic burden for their governments.
