Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day

Islam Times - The truce between the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime was extended to a seventh day on Thursday.

The Zionist regime announced the extension of the ceasefire on Thursday morning. Hamas also confirmed the truce extension.The previous pause was set to expire at 7 am local time.The Zionist regime’s military leaders had ratcheted up war rhetoric on Wednesday ahead of the expiration of the truce agreement with Hamas, which told its military wing to be ready for combat in case the truce had not been extended.On the sixth day of the truce, 16 more captives were released from Gaza, comprising 10 ‘Israelis,’ four Thai nationals and two ‘Israeli’-Russians. They included an ‘Israeli’-American dual citizen. Thirty Palestinian detainees have also been freed from ‘Israeli’ jails, officials said, CNN reported.Qatar said that 10 of the released captives were part of the existing truce deal, while four Thai citizens and two Russian-‘Israelis’ were freed separate from that deal.More than 15,000 Palestinians have been martyred in the ‘Israeli’ strikes in Gaza since October 7.