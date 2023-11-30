Iran, Saudi Arabia Discuss Promotion of Military Ties

Islam Times - Top military officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia weighed plans to expand military relations between the two Muslim countries.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid bin Salman Al Saud talked about a range of issues in a telephone conversation on Thursday.General Baqeri expressed the Iranian Armed Forces’ readiness to enhance military relations with Saudi Arabia.He also hailed the growing friendly ties between Tehran and Riyadh, praising the kingdom for hosting a recent extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) about the Gaza crisis.For his part, the Saudi defense minister welcomed the promotion of cooperation between the military forces of the two nations.The two sides also discussed the pressing issues of the Muslim world.After intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions after seven years of estrangement.The two regional heavyweights have underscored the need to respect each other’s national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.In June, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani unveiled plans for the formation a new naval coalition in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean by a number of regional countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.Later, in August, Defense Ministry officials of the two states reached an agreement on exchanging military attachés.