Hundreds Attend Pro-Palestine Rally in Prague

Islam Times - Hundreds of pro-Palestine supporters gathered Wednesday in the Czech capital Prague to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as they marked the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People amid the Israeli war on Gaza.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression, more than 15,000 Palestinian people have been killed, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave, with a tight blockade leaving Gazans with little to no food, water, fuel, and medicine, Anadolu Agency reported.The marchers, hailing from all walks of life with diverse nationalities and ethnicities, gathered in frigid temperatures in Wenceslas Square. They carried placards and Palestinian flags and held up a list of the names of 7,000 infants killed in Israeli airstrikes.Despite the presence of local media, a significant number of people turned down requests to be interviewed by journalists. A protester said on condition of anonymity that foreign students are reluctant to speak to the media as they fear actions from the authorities.Speakers at the march called for a permanent ceasefire to avoid further loss of innocent lives and strongly criticized the Czech government’s unconditional support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza.“The Israeli actions can be equated to genocide, and there is no ambiguity in it. The Western world should break its questionable silence and stand on the side of humanity,” said Kara, one of the speakers.The protesters were briefly stopped in the middle of the march by Prague police for chanting the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” But they were then allowed to continue on their way.The peaceful march was welcomed and joined by Czechs and foreign tourists before ending at the city center.